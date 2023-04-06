Evonik sells Luelsdorf site to International Chemical Investors Group

April 6 (Reuters) - German specialty chemicals producer Evonik EVKn.DE on Thursday announced it would sell its site in Luelsdorf, Germany, and the associated cyanuric chloride business in Wesseling to International Chemical Investors Group (ICIG).

The parties have agreed not to disclose the purchase price.

The transfer of ownership is scheduled for mid-2023, Evonik said.

(Reporting by Anastasiia Kozlova and Amir Orusov in Gdansk, Editing by Rachel More)

((Anastasiia.Kozlova@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.