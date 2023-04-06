Evonik sells Luelsdorf site to International Chemical Investors Group

April 06, 2023 — 08:28 am EDT

Written by Anastasiia Kozlova and Amir Orusov for Reuters ->

April 6 (Reuters) - German specialty chemicals producer Evonik EVKn.DE on Thursday announced it would sell its site in Luelsdorf, Germany, and the associated cyanuric chloride business in Wesseling to International Chemical Investors Group (ICIG).

The parties have agreed not to disclose the purchase price.

The transfer of ownership is scheduled for mid-2023, Evonik said.

