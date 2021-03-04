Evonik sees 2021 core profit up, helped by specialty chemicals shift

Credit: REUTERS/FABRIZIO BENSCH

German chemicals group Evonik Industries on Thursday said it expected 2021 core profit to rise to 2.0 billion euros-2.3 billion euros, together with sales of 12-14 billion euros, citing its successful transformation towards more specialty chemicals.

This compares to adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 1.91 billion euros and sales of 12.20 billion euros the group reported for 2020.

Fourth-quarter EBITDA, adjusted for one-offs, fell 17% to 418 billion euros ($504 billion), the company said, below an analysts' forecast of 437 billion euros in a company-provided poll.

($1 = 0.8295 euros)

