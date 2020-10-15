Evonik says Q3 earnings were clearly above market expectations

By Ludwig Burger

FRANKFURT, Oct 15 (Reuters) - German chemicals maker Evonik EVKn.DE on Thursday said its third quarter core profit came in clearly above market expectations, driven by demand from the construction and renewable energy industry.

Core earnings - or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), adjusted for one-offs - slipped 4% to 519 million euros ($608 million), surpassing an analyst consensus of 471 million, it said in an unscheduled statement.

It also cited solid demand for process catalysts and hydrogen peroxide, a bleaching and water treatment agent, as well as ongoing restructuring measures as reasons for the beat.

It forecast full-year adjusted EBITDA would come to 1.8 to 2 billion euros, down from 2.15 billion last year. That compares with a wider previous guidance range of 1.7 to 2.1 billion.

More detailed results are scheduled for release on Nov. 3.

($1 = 0.8536 euros)

