Evonik reports Q4 adjusted core profit growth

March 3 (Reuters) - German chemicals group Evonik Industries EVKn.DE reported on Thursday lower than expected adjusted core profit for the fourth quarter, but higher than the previous year, citing continued strong demand in all chemical divisions.

The maker of ingredients for products from animal feed and diapers to Pfizer/BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine reported adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 502 million euros ($557.27 million) in the fourth quarter, up 20% on the year, but below analysts' forecast of 526.6 million euros in a company-provided poll.

The company forecast adjusted core profit to come in at 2.5 billion to 2.6 billion euros in 2022, above the 2021 figure of 2.38 billion euros.

($1=0.9008 euros)

(Reporting by Karol Badohal in Gdansk; Additional reporting by Bartosz Dabrowski; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

