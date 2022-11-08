Evonik reports Q3 core profit broadly in line with expectations

November 08, 2022 — 01:00 am EST

Nov 8 (Reuters) - German chemicals group Evonik Industries EVKn.DE on Tuesday reported broadly in-line core profit for the third quarter, with increased selling prices offsetting higher variable costs.

The company, which makes ingredients for products ranging from animal feed and diapers to Pfizer/BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine, reported adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 615 million euros ($615.00 million) in the three months to Sept. 30, down 5% on the year, but slightly above analysts' forecast of 608 million euros in a company-provided poll.

