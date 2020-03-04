Evonik reports higher Q4 profit, forecasts steady 2020 sales

March 4 (Reuters) - German chemicals group Evonik Industries EVKn.DE reported on Wednesday higher-than-expected quarterly adjusted core profit and forecast steady sales in 2020, with growth at its specialty business offset by softer sales of more commoditized chemicals.

Fourth-quarter earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), adjusted for one-offs, rose 26% to 505 million euros ($564 million), the company said, above an analysts' forecast of 498.8 million euros in a company-compiled poll.

The maker of specialty chemicals used in several industries and products ranging from amino acids used in animal feed to super-absorbers for diapers, said it expected adjusted EBITDA of between 2.0 billion and 2.3 billion euros in 2020, broadly in line with 2.15 billion reported for 2019.

($1 = 0.8960 euros)

(Reporting by Bartosz Dabrowski in Gdansk Editing by Tomasz Janowski)

((bartosz.dabrowski@thomsonreuters.com; +48 587720995;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.