Evonik Q1 Profit Surges, Sales Down; Sees Sequentially Stable Adj. EBITDA In Q2; Backs FY24 View

(RTTNews) - Evonik Industries AG (EVK.DE), a German specialty chemicals firm, reported Wednesday that its first-quarter consolidated net income surged to 156 million euros from last year's 47 million euros.

Adjusted net income was 197 million euros, compared to 115 million euros a year ago.

Adjusted EBITDA grew 28 percent to 522 million euros in first quarter from prior year's 409 million euros. The adjusted EBITDA margin rose by 3.6 percentage points to 13.8 percent.

Revenues, meanwhile, decreased 5 percent to 3.80 billion euros from last year's 4.01 billion euros. Sales volumes went up by 4 percent. Prices, on the other hand, fell 5 percent, partly due to the passing-on of lower raw material prices.

Looking ahead, for the second quarter, Evonik expects adjusted EBITDA roughly on par with the first quarter.

For fiscal 2024, Evonik continues to expect adjusted EBITDA of between 1.7 billion euros and 2.0 billion euros. Sales should remain between 15 billion euros and 17 billion euros.

Further, the company said its efficiency program Evonik Tailor Made will contribute initial savings towards the end of the year. The announced split of the Technology & Infrastructure division into two units is also well underway.

