Evonik Q1 Profit Drops - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Evonik Industries AG (EVK.DE), a German specialty chemicals firm, reported that its first quarter net income dropped 85% to 47 million euros from 314 million euros in the prior year.

The first quarter was characterized by muted economic activity and weak demand, with customers still destocking, especially in the first weeks of the new year, the company said.

Adjusted net income for the first quarter was 115 million euros down from 356 million euros in the previous year.

Earnings before interest and taxes, depreciation and amortization declined by 44 percent to 409 million euros from the prior year.

Sales for the first quarter fell 11 percent to 4.0 billion euros from last year. Volumes declined by 14 percent. Higher prices offset some of the volumes lost and compensated for inflation effects.

Evonik confirmed its earnings forecast for 2023, despite a difficult first quarter.

For fiscal year 2023, Evonik expects adjusted EBITDA at the lower end of the forecast range of 2.1 billion euros to 2.4 billion euros. This is due to falling prices for the animal feed additive methionine and for products of the C4 chain.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.