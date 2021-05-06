Evonik Q1 core profit beats estimates on higher global demand, prices

Add detail, background

May 6 (Reuters) - German chemicals group Evonik Industries EVKn.DE on Thursday reported better-than-expected quarterly core profit, citing a pick-up in demand across its key markets and higher selling prices.

The group's adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) rose 15% to 588 million euros ($705.66 million) in the first quarter, above analysts' forecast of 560 million euros in a company-provided poll.

Evonik, whose products are used in items from animal feed and diapers to Pfizer/BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine, is in the middle of a strategic shift towards higher margin specialty chemicals businesses that has helped it to navigate the COVID-19 crisis so far.

"A really good start has made us more optimistic for the year as a whole," Chief Executive Christian Kullmann said in a statement. He added the earnings, which were also above 2019 level, showed that the growth strategy was working.

The Essen-based group raised the lower end of its 2021 core profit outlook range and now expects to report full-year EBITDA, adjusted for one-offs, between 2.1 billion euros and 2.3 billion euros, compared to earlier forecast of 2.0 billion to 2.3 billion euros.

Evonik's shares have risen 11% this year and are currently trading above pre-pandemic levels, outperforming German peers Lanxess LXSG.DE and BASF BASFn.DE and Dutch rival DSM DSMN.AS.

In March, German chemical industry body VCI said it expected production in the chemical and pharmaceutical industries to increase by 3% in 2021 while revenues would likely grow by 5%.

Germany is Europe's largest chemical producing nation.

($1 = 0.8333 euros)

(Reporting by Milla Nissi and Karol Badohal in Gdansk Editing by Tomasz Janowski)

((Milla.Nissi@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 769 6566;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.