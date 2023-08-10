Evonik posts Q2 core profit down 38%

Aug 10 (Reuters) - German chemicals group Evonik Industries EVKn.DE said on Thursday its second-quarter core profit fell 38% from last year, although it came in at the upper end of its preliminary forecast range, as the economic environment remained difficult.

The company, whose products are used in goods from animal feed and diapers to Pfizer/BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine, posted adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 450 million euros ($494 million) for the quarter. This is above analysts' forecast of 447.6 million euros provided by Vara Research.

($1 = 0.9104 euros)

(Reporting by Anastasiia Kozlova and Marta Frackowiak in Gdansk; Editing by Edmund Klamann)

((Anastasiia.Kozlova@thomsonreuters.com; marta.frackowiak@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.