Evonik Industries Sees Weak Q2; Cuts FY23 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Evonik Industries AG (EVK.DE), a German specialty chemicals firm, said that it expects an adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of 430 million euros to 450 million euros in the second quarter of 2023 compared to 728 million euros reported in 2022.

The main reason for the development is the lack of economic recovery to date. In addition, very weak demand across all end markets and sustained reduction in inventories by customers continued in the second quarter.

According to preliminary figures, Evonik's sales in the second quarter of 2023 were just under 4 billion euros. According to consensus, sales of 4.081 billion euros are expected.

Evonik now expects demand to remain weak without any economic recovery throughout the second half of the year. Therefore, the company cut its outlook for the full year 2023.

Evonik now expects an adjusted EBITDA to be between 1.6 billion euros and 1.8 billion euros for fiscal year 2023 compared to the prior outlook of 2.1 billion euros - 2.4 billion euros.

The company cut its annual sales outlook to a range of 14 billion euros - 16 billion euros from the prior range of 17 billion euros - 19 billion euros.

The company plans to publish the final figures for the second quarter of 2023 as planned on August 10, 2023.

