Evonik Industries Q3 Net Income Falls

(RTTNews) - Specialty chemicals company Evonik Industries AG (EVK.DE) Tuesday reported a fall in its net income for the third quarter, with 10 percent decline in sales.

The group's net income fell by 90 percent to 149 million euros from last year's 1.48 billion euros, while adjusted net income slid by 5 percent to 186 million euros from 195 million euros last year.

Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter declined by 4 percent to 519 million euros from 543 million euros.

Evonik's sales for the third quarter slid by 10 percent to 2.92 billion euros, from 3.23 billion euros a year ago.

Looking ahead, for the full year 2020. Evonik now expects adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of 1.8 billion - 2.0 billion euros, compared to prior guidance range of 1.7 billion - 2.1 billion euros. However, the Group's sales outlook for the full year remains unchanged at 11.5 billion - 13.0 billion euros.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.