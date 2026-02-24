Evonik Industries (EVKIF) Price Target Decreased by 24.94% to 17.66

The average one-year price target for Evonik Industries (OTCPK:EVKIF) has been revised to $17.66 / share. This is a decrease of 24.94% from the prior estimate of $23.53 dated October 28, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $13.88 to a high of $24.12 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 7.73% from the latest reported closing price of $19.14 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 18 funds or institutions reporting positions in Evonik Industries. This is an decrease of 9 owner(s) or 33.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EVKIF is 0.20%, an increase of 14.39%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.66% to 8,186K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BBIEX - Bridge Builder International Equity Fund holds 6,738K shares representing 1.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,437K shares , representing a decrease of 10.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EVKIF by 20.80% over the last quarter.

TCIEX - TIAA-CREF International Equity Index Fund Institutional Class holds 443K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 399K shares , representing an increase of 10.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EVKIF by 6.27% over the last quarter.

QCSCRX - Social Choice Account Class R1 holds 309K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 334K shares , representing a decrease of 7.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EVKIF by 15.30% over the last quarter.

BBTIX - Bridge Builder Tax Managed International Equity Fund holds 238K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 302K shares , representing a decrease of 26.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EVKIF by 32.05% over the last quarter.

TSONX - TIAA-CREF Social Choice International Equity Fund Institutional Class holds 150K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 149K shares , representing an increase of 0.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EVKIF by 13.78% over the last quarter.

