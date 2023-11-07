News & Insights

Evonik Group Q3 Adj. Profit Declines; Sales Down 23%

November 07, 2023

(RTTNews) - Evonik Group (EVK.DE) reported a third quarter net loss of 96 million euros, compared to net income of 214 million euros prior year. Loss per share was 0.21 euros compared to profit per share of 0.46 euros. The decline was a result of the high adjustments and weaker business performance, Evonik said. Adjusted net income declined to 189 million euros from 253 million euros. Adjusted profit per share was 0.41 euros compared to 0.54 euros. Adjusted EBITDA declined by 21 percent to 485 million euros. The company said the decline was mainly attributable to the reduction in volumes, the resulting lower capacity utilization, and declining prices.

Third quarter sales decreased by 23 percent to 3.8 billion euros. The company recorded an organic decline in sales of 11 percent due to lower volumes and the erosion of selling prices.

