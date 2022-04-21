Evonik beats quarterly earnings expectations

April 21 (Reuters) - German chemicals group Evonik Industries EVKn.DE on Thursday reported higher-than-expected adjusted quarterly core profit, citing growth in its nutrition & care and performance materials divisions, and increased selling prices.

The company, which makes ingredients for products ranging from animal feed and diapers to Pfizer/BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine, reported adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 735 million euros ($801 million) in the first quarter. That was above analysts' forecast of 652 million euros in a company-provided poll.

($1 = 0.9176 euros)

(Reporting by Bartosz Dabrowski in Gdansk; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

