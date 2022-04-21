Evonik beats quarterly earnings expectations

Contributor
Bartosz Dabrowski Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

German chemicals group Evonik Industries on Thursday reported higher-than-expected adjusted quarterly core profit, citing growth in its nutrition & care and performance materials divisions, and increased selling prices.

April 21 (Reuters) - German chemicals group Evonik Industries EVKn.DE on Thursday reported higher-than-expected adjusted quarterly core profit, citing growth in its nutrition & care and performance materials divisions, and increased selling prices.

The company, which makes ingredients for products ranging from animal feed and diapers to Pfizer/BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine, reported adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 735 million euros ($801 million) in the first quarter. That was above analysts' forecast of 652 million euros in a company-provided poll.

($1 = 0.9176 euros)

(Reporting by Bartosz Dabrowski in Gdansk; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

((bartosz.dabrowski@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 7696560;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More