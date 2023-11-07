Evonik beats Q3 core profit forecast

Nov 7 (Reuters) - German chemicals group Evonik Industries EVKn.DE on Tuesday reported third-quarter core profit above market expectations thanks to strict cost discipline even as weak demand persisted.

The company, whose chemicals are used in products from autos and animal feed to Pfizer and BioNTech's COVID vaccine, posted a 21% drop in its adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) to 485 million euros ($519.2 million) in the quarter, beating analysts' forecast of 456 million in a Vara Research poll.

($1 = 0.9341 euros)

