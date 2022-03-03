Evonik adjusted core profit rises but misses expectations

Adds CEO, trader quote, dividend, details

March 3 (Reuters) - German chemicals group Evonik Industries EVKn.DE reported on Thursday an adjusted core profit for the fourth quarter that missed analysts' expectation but was higher than the year-ago level on the back of strong demand in all chemical divisions.

The maker of ingredients for products from animal feed and diapers to Pfizer/BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine reported adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 502 million euros ($557.27 million), up 20% on the year, but below analysts' forecast of 526.6 million euros in a company-provided poll.

The company noted raw materials and supply chains remained challenging during the period, but said it expected a catch-up of the negative cost gap to result in a positive EBITDA contribution in 2022.

"We achieved really strong earnings and have consistently implemented our strategy... We are now gearing the company towards future growth," Chief Executive Officer Christian Kullmann said in a statement.

The Essen-based company forecast adjusted core profit to come in at 2.5 billion to 2.6 billion euros in 2022, above the 2021 figure of 2.38 billion euros. Adjusted core profit is expected to grow by at least 10% year-on-year in the first quarter.

"Q122 outlook may help first…," a local trader said.

The company also said it would be proposing an annual dividend of 1.17 euros per share, slightly above 1.15 euros for the year prior.

($1=0.9008 euros)

(Reporting by Karol Badohal in Gdansk; Additional reporting by Bartosz Dabrowski; Editing by Clarence Fernandez and Subhranshu Sahu)

((karl.badohal@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 769 65 97;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.