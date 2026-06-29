BioTech
EVMN

Evommune's Phase 2b Trial Of EVO756 Fails To Meet Primary Endpoint, Stock Falls

June 29, 2026 — 09:43 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Monday, Evommune, Inc. (EVMN) announced top-line results from its Phase 2b trial of oral MRGPRX2 antagonist, EVO756, in adults with moderate-to-severe chronic spontaneous urticaria.

During the randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, dose-ranging trial, which evaluated the efficacy and safety of EVO756, participants received one of three active dose regimens or placebo.

The findings revealed that the study failed to meet its primary endpoint of mean change in a patient's Urticaria Activity Score over seven days at 12 weeks at any dose.

However, the company is evaluating EVO756 in additional indications as the Phase 2b trial confirmed safe and well-tolerated doses. It has initiated screening in a Phase 2b trial of EVO756 in migraine prophylaxis, and expects patient dosing to commence imminently.

Further, the company assured that its strong cash position is expected to support its anticipated operations through 2028. Moreover, it is well positioned to execute on key milestones and further advance its pipeline of therapies addressing chronic inflammatory diseases.

Currently, EVMN is falling 31.76 percent, to $17.20 on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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