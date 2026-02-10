Evommune Stock Soars 51% Over Positive Top-Line Data From Atopic Dermatitis Study

(RTTNews) - Shares of Evommune, Inc. (EVMN) are surging about 51 percent on Tuesday morning trading following the announcement of positive top-line data from its Phase 2a proof-of-concept trial of EVO301 in adults with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis.

The company's stock is currently trading at $25.81, up 51.80 percent or $8.65, over the previous close of $16.99 on the New York Stock Exchange. It has traded between $13.89 and $30.00 in the past one year.

The study met its primary efficacy endpoint at Week 12 and demonstrated rapid, statistically significant improvements across multiple time points.

