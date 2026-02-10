Evommune Reports Strong Phase 2a Results As EVO301 Meets Primary Endpoint In Atopic Dermatitis

(RTTNews) - Evommune, Inc. (EVMN) announced positive top-line data from its Phase 2a proof-of-concept trial of EVO301 in adults with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis, highlighting that the study met its primary efficacy endpoint at Week 12 and demonstrated rapid, statistically significant improvements across multiple time points.

Atopic dermatitis (AD) is a chronic inflammatory skin condition that can severely impact daily life, and many patients continue to struggle despite available therapies.

Evommune's investigational therapy, EVO301-a long-acting fusion protein designed to neutralize IL-18- was evaluated in a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial involving 70 patients. Participants received intravenous doses of 5 mg/kg on Day 1 and Day 28 and were followed for 12 weeks.

The trial achieved its primary endpoint using a Bayesian success criterion measuring the difference between active treatment and placebo in percent improvement from baseline in the Eczema Area and Severity Index (EASI). While the threshold required at least 75% of the posterior distribution to show an 8% or greater improvement over placebo, EVO301 achieved 99.8%, far surpassing the requirement. Frequentist analysis also showed statistical significance at Weeks 4,8, and 12.

Across key efficacy measures, EVO301 produced rapid and meaningful improvements. At Week 12, patients receiving EVO301 achieved a 33% placebo-adjusted reduction in EASI, and 23% reached vIGA-AD 0/1, compared with 0% in the placebo group. The treatment also generated robust reductions in Th2 and non-Th2 inflammatory biomarkers, including CCL17 (TARC), CCL22, and IL-22.

EVO301 was well tolerated, with no related serious or severe adverse events, no treatment-related discontinuations, and no meaningful differences in adverse events between the EVO301 and placebo groups. Pharmacokinetic data were consistent with prior studies and supported a once-every-four-weeks dosing regimen.

Evommune stated that these results validate IL-18 inhibition as a therapeutic strategy in atopic dermatitis and support advancing EVO301 into a Phase 2b dose-ranging trial using a subcutaneous formulation. The company also noted that it is evaluating additional potential indications for EVO301, including ulcerative colitis.

EVMN has traded between $13.89 and $24.03 over the past year. The stock is currently trading in the pre-market at $33.92, up 95%.

