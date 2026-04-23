Evolv's Co-Founder Dumped Over 80,000 Company Shares. Here's What That Means for Investors.

Key Points

Co-Founder Michael Ellenbogen sold 80,745 Class A shares for a transaction value of ~$510,000 on April 15, 2026.

The disposition represented 3.49% of Ellenbogen's direct holdings at the time of the transaction.

The transaction was executed through a derivative event. Options were exercised and immediately sold, with all shares disposed of from direct ownership.

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Michael Ellenbogen, a co-founder and Board of Directors member at Evolv Technologies Holdings (NASDAQ:EVLV), reported the exercise and immediate sale of 80,745 Class A Common Stock shares for a transaction value of approximately $510,000, according to an SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 80,745 Transaction value ~$510,000 Post-transaction shares (direct) 2,083,961 Post-transaction shares (indirect) 151,135 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$13.17 million

Transaction and post-transaction values based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($6.32).

Key questions

How does the size of this transaction compare to Michael Ellenbogen's historical cadence?

The 80,745-share sale is in line with Ellenbogen's prior pattern, with prior sell transactions over the past year frequently ranging from about 80,000 to 91,000 shares, reflecting systematic liquidity events aligned with remaining capacity.

The 80,745-share sale is in line with Ellenbogen's prior pattern, with prior sell transactions over the past year frequently ranging from about 80,000 to 91,000 shares, reflecting systematic liquidity events aligned with remaining capacity. What is the nature of the derivative activity in this filing?

This event reflects the exercise of 80,745 stock options, immediately followed by the sale of those shares, indicating that all proceeds stem from option-based compensation rather than a reduction of pre-existing common stock holdings.

This event reflects the exercise of 80,745 stock options, immediately followed by the sale of those shares, indicating that all proceeds stem from option-based compensation rather than a reduction of pre-existing common stock holdings. What portion of Ellenbogen's direct holdings was impacted, and how does remaining capacity frame future activity?

The transaction involved 3.73% of direct holdings, with 2,083,961 direct shares remaining. In addition, with over one million options still outstanding, future transactions may continue to reflect option exercises as the primary source of insider sales rather than outright share reduction.

The transaction involved 3.73% of direct holdings, with 2,083,961 direct shares remaining. In addition, with over one million options still outstanding, future transactions may continue to reflect option exercises as the primary source of insider sales rather than outright share reduction. Does the transaction timing align with any market or company-specific developments?

The sale was conducted under a Rule 10b5-1 plan established on June 12, 2025, suggesting a pre-scheduled approach independent of short-term market movements or recent price appreciation (shares were priced at $6.36 on April 15, 2026, a 104.39% one-year total return as of that date).

Company overview

Metric Value Market capitalization $1.19 billion Revenue (TTM) $145.91 million Net income (TTM) ($33.14 million) 1-year price change 104.39%

* 1-year performance calculated using April 15, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Evolv Technologies offers AI-driven touchless security screening systems, including Evolv Express, Evolv Insights, and Evolv Edge, designed to detect weapons and threats in high-traffic venues.

It operates a recurring revenue model through product sales, software subscriptions, and service contracts for security and analytics solutions.

The company serves customers such as stadiums, entertainment venues, educational institutions, and other organizations requiring advanced physical security screening.

Evolv Technologies Holdings is a leading provider of AI-powered security screening solutions, leveraging advanced sensor technology and analytics to enhance safety at scale.

With a focus on touchless, high-throughput detection, the company addresses the growing demand for efficient and effective security in public spaces. Evolv's differentiated platform and data-driven approach position it as a key innovator within the physical security and protection services industry.

What this transaction means for investors

The April 15 sale of Evolv shares by co-founder and Board of Directors member Michael Ellenbogen is not a cause for investor concern. Not only was it executed as part of a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan, he retained over two million directly-held shares after the transaction, which demonstrates he is not in a rush to dispose of his holdings.

Ellenbogen’s sale came at a time when Evolv stock was up substantially from its 52-week low of $3.24 reached in April of 2025. The increase makes sense given the company’s strong business performance.

In the fourth quarter of 2025, Evolv reported revenue of $38.5 million, up an impressive 32% year over year. Moreover, the company swung from a Q4 net loss of $15.7 million in 2024 to net income of $10.9 million in 2025.

With its stock price up, now is a good time for shareholders to sell. But if you’re interested in buying, hold off for now. It’s a volatile stock, as evidenced by its beta of nearly two, so wait for the stock price to dip first.

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Robert Izquierdo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Evolv Technologies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.