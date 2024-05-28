News & Insights

Evolving Gold Sees Strategic Merger Amid Uranium Upsurge

May 28, 2024 — 07:39 pm EDT

Evolving Gold (TSE:AMPS) has released an update.

Shareholders of American Future Fuel overwhelmingly approved a strategic arrangement with Premier American Uranium, signaling a strong move towards consolidating high-quality uranium assets in the U.S. amid a transformative period for the domestic nuclear sector. The arrangement comes as the U.S. enacts the Prohibiting Russian Uranium Imports Act, bolstering the nation’s nuclear fuel production and independence. The combined entity is poised for success, with the Cebolleta project highlighted as a key asset in the promising uranium market.

