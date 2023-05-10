Evolva Holding (SIX:EVE) Price Target Increased by 24900.00% to 71.40

The average one-year price target for Evolva Holding (SIX:EVE) has been revised to 71.40 / share. This is an increase of 24,900.00% from the prior estimate of 0.29 dated April 23, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 70.70 to a high of 73.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 340.74% from the latest reported closing price of 16.20 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 14 funds or institutions reporting positions in Evolva Holding. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EVE is 0.00%, a decrease of 20.55%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.78% to 5,239K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 3,349K shares representing 73.96% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 883K shares representing 19.51% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Vector Equity Portfolio Shares holds 336K shares representing 7.42% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

JISAX - International Small Company Fund Class NAV holds 223K shares representing 4.92% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Dimensions Group Inc - Va International Small Portfolio holds 115K shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

