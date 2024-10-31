News & Insights

Evolv Technology Terminates CEO Peter George - Quick Facts

October 31, 2024 — 09:35 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Evolv Technology (EVLV) announced that its Board of Directors terminated Peter George, President and Chief Executive Officer, without cause, effective immediately. The Board has appointed Michael Ellenbogen, Chief Innovation Officer and a member of the Board, as Interim President and CEO. Ellenbogen will serve in this interim role until a successor to George is appointed.

The Board also commented on the previously announced internal investigation: "The Board has been evaluating leadership and performance for several months - long before we became aware of any potential issues relating to the company's sales practices and financial reporting. With respect to that ongoing investigation, the Board remains committed to completing a thorough investigation as expeditiously as possible."

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
