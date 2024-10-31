Evolv Technology Terminates CEO Peter George - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Evolv Technology (EVLV) announced that its Board of Directors terminated Peter George, President and Chief Executive Officer, without cause, effective immediately. The Board has appointed Michael Ellenbogen, Chief Innovation Officer and a member of the Board, as Interim President and CEO. Ellenbogen will serve in this interim role until a successor to George is appointed.

The Board also commented on the previously announced internal investigation: "The Board has been evaluating leadership and performance for several months - long before we became aware of any potential issues relating to the company's sales practices and financial reporting. With respect to that ongoing investigation, the Board remains committed to completing a thorough investigation as expeditiously as possible."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.