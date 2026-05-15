Is Evolv Technologies Stock a Buy After Lane Generational Initiated a Position Worth $4.8 Million?

Key Points

Lane Generational acquired 790,846 shares of Evolv Technologies during the first quarter of 2026.

The quarter-end position value was $4.78 million, reflecting the new holdings.

The new stake represents 3.81% of fund AUM, which places it outside the fund's top five holdings.

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What happened

According to a recent SEC filing dated May 14, 2026, Lane Generational LLC reported a new position in Evolv Technologies Holdings (NASDAQ:EVLV), acquiring 790,846 shares in the first quarter of 2026.

The estimated transaction value is $4.63 million, based on the average close price from January through March 2026. The quarter-end position value was $4.78 million, reflecting the new holdings.

What else to know

This new position accounts for 3.81% of Lane Generational’s reportable AUM following the March 2026 quarter.

As of May 13, 2026, shares of Evolv Technologies Holdings were priced at $6.02, up 35.9% over the past year, outperforming the S&P 500 by 9.43 percentage points on a price-change basis.

The company posted trailing twelve-month revenue of $145.9 million and reported a net loss of $33.14 million for the same period.

Evolv Technologies’ five-year revenue compound annual growth rate was 98.1%.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $145.9 million Net Income (TTM) ($33.14 million) Price (as of market close May 13, 2026) $6.02 One-Year Price Change 35.9%

Company snapshot

Evolv provides AI-driven touchless security screening systems, including Evolv Express, Evolv Insights, and Evolv Edge, focused on detecting weapons and threats in high-traffic venues.

It leverages artificial intelligence to deliver advanced, touchless security screening solutions for high-traffic environments.

The company focuses on innovation and data-driven insights to differentiate through rapid threat detection and a frictionless visitor experience.

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. develops scalable platforms designed to improve safety and operational efficiency for large venues and public facilities. The company aims to enhance security and streamline visitor throughput with its AI-powered solutions.

What this transaction means for investors

Lane Generational’s first-quarter purchase of Evolv stock is a noteworthy event for investors. It represents a new stake in the security technology company. This suggests the Florida-based investment advisory firm is bullish on Evolv.

The buy looked like a good one when Evolv shares began rising in Q2. However, the stock experienced a sell-off after the company announced Q1 results on May 12.

Despite Wall Street’s reaction, Evolv’s sales are growing. Q1 revenue reached $46.3 million, up an impressive 45% year-over-year. While the company is not profitable, suffering a Q1 operating loss of $8.5 million, this is a reduction from the prior year’s $14.4 million loss.

The recent sell-off in Evolv shares presents an opportunity to buy shares at a discount. The stock may be worth purchasing if you believe it can continue to grow revenue while reducing its costs, so that the company can eventually reach profitability.

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Robert Izquierdo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Evolv Technologies and Or Royalties. The Motley Fool recommends DLocal and recommends the following options: long January 2027 $7 calls on DLocal and short January 2027 $10 calls on DLocal. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.