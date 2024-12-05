Evolv Technologies Holdings options imply 6.1% move in share price post-earnings

Pre-earnings options volume in Evolv (EVLV) Technologies Holdings is normal with calls leading puts 11:1. Implied volatility suggests the market is anticipating a move near 6.1%, or 27c, after results are released. Median move over the past eight quarters is 4.5%.
