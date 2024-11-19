Evolv Technologies Holdings options imply 3.8% move in share price post-earnings

Pre-earnings options volume in Evolv (EVLV) Technologies Holdings is normal with calls leading puts 66:1. Implied volatility suggests the market is anticipating a move near 3.8%, or 10c, after results are released. Median move over the past eight quarters is 6.4%.
