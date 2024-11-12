Evolv Technologies Holdings options imply 11.9% move in share price post-earnings

Pre-earnings options volume in Evolv (EVLV) Technologies Holdings is normal with calls leading puts 30:1. Implied volatility suggests the market is anticipating a move near 11.9%, or 30c, after results are released. Median move over the past eight quarters is 14.3%.
