News & Insights

Stocks

Evolv Technologies Faces Nasdaq Delisting Notice and Compliance Plan

November 22, 2024 — 04:33 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Evolv Technologies Holdings ( (EVLV) ) has issued an announcement.

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. received a delinquency notification from Nasdaq due to the late filing of its quarterly report, stemming from an internal investigation into sales practices affecting revenue metrics. While this delay does not immediately impact the company’s Nasdaq listing, Evolv must present a compliance plan by January 20, 2025, to regain compliance. The company is actively working to submit the necessary documentation promptly.

For an in-depth examination of EVLV stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

EVLV

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.