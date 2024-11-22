Evolv Technologies Faces Nasdaq Delisting Notice and Compliance Plan

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Evolv Technologies Holdings ( (EVLV) ) has issued an announcement.

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. received a delinquency notification from Nasdaq due to the late filing of its quarterly report, stemming from an internal investigation into sales practices affecting revenue metrics. While this delay does not immediately impact the company’s Nasdaq listing, Evolv must present a compliance plan by January 20, 2025, to regain compliance. The company is actively working to submit the necessary documentation promptly.

For an in-depth examination of EVLV stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.