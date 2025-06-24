Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Soars 5.8%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. EVLV shares ended the last trading session 5.8% higher at $6.06. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 0.4% gain over the past four weeks.

Evolv Technologies is benefiting from strong customer expansions, increased adoption of pure subscription models, and early traction of its new product, Evolv eXpedite.

This company is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.09 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -550%. Revenues are expected to be $29.25 million, up 14.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For Evolv Technologies, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on EVLV going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

Evolv Technologies is part of the Zacks Computers - IT Services industry. Stem, Inc. STEM, another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 1679.1% higher at $7.44. STEM has returned -9.2% in the past month.

Stem's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at -$0.15. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of +31.8%. Stem currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

