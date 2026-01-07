Evolv Technologies' CEO Sells Shares to Cover Taxes

Key Points

The CEO recently reported a 74,322 share sale.

This sale represented 34.6% of Kedzierski's direct holdings.

The transaction followed and restricted stock unit grant.

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

Evolv Technologies President and CEO Sells 74,322 Shares for $522,500

In early January, John Kedzierski, President & CEO of Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV), received a 207,000 restricted stock unit grant, and sold 74,322 shares in the open market for a total transaction value of approximately $522,500, according to SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Context Shares sold (direct) 74,322 Open-market shares sold on Jan. 5, 2026 Transaction value $522,500 Approximate value based on weighted average price Post-transaction shares (direct) 140,678 Directly held shares after sale Post-transaction value (direct ownership) $1.0 million Based on Jan. 5 market close ($7.31)

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($7.03); post-transaction value based on Jan. 5 market close ($7.31).

Key questions

How significant was the transaction relative to Kedzierski's total direct holdings?

This sale accounted for 34.57% of his direct ownership, reducing his position from 215,000 to 140,678 shares.

This sale accounted for 34.57% of his direct ownership, reducing his position from 215,000 to 140,678 shares. How did market conditions compare to the transaction price?

Shares were sold at a weighted average of around $7.03 per share, compared to a closing price of $7.31 on Jan. 5, 2026, with the stock up approximately 84.1% over the prior year.

Shares were sold at a weighted average of around $7.03 per share, compared to a closing price of $7.31 on Jan. 5, 2026, with the stock up approximately 84.1% over the prior year. Does this sale indicate a change in selling cadence or discretionary intent?

Only one sale event is recorded over the last year, so there is no established pattern of ongoing discretionary selling.

Company overview

Metric Value Market capitalization $1.2 billion Revenue (TTM) $136.5 million Net income (TTM) ($59.7 million) 1-year price change 83.4%

* 1-year price change calculated as of Jan. 5, 2026.

Company snapshot

Evolv Technologies provides advanced security screening solutions that enhance safety and visitor experience. Its scalable platform is designed to support continuous innovation and a data-driven approach to physical security, with a growing presence in high-traffic venues.

Offers AI-powered touchless security screening systems, including Evolv Express, Evolv Insights, and Evolv Edge, for detecting weapons and threats in high-traffic environments.

Operates a platform that leverages proprietary artificial intelligence and sensor technology for rapid, accurate threat detection in public spaces.

Serves customers that operate stadiums, entertainment venues, schools, and transportation hubs.

What this transaction means for investors

CEO John Kedzierski received a 207,000 restricted stock unit grant. He promptly sold 74,322 shares.

This seems worrying at first glance. However, as the filing notes, the executive conducted the sale with the express purpose of covering withholding taxes. Hence, I'm not concerned by the transaction.

Kedzierski's stock award vests annually in equal increments over three years. Vesting is contingent on his remaining employed with Evolv Technologies.

The shares have had a tremendous run. Over the last year through Jan. 7, Evolv Technologies' stock price more than doubled, gaining 101.7%. That easily bested the S&P 500 index's 18.6% and the Nasdaq Composite's 21.8% total returns.

Evolv Technologies' revenue has been growing quickly. Third-quarter revenue jumped 57% year over year to $42.9 million. Its loss under generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) widened to $44 million from $38.3 million, however.

Glossary

Stock options: Contracts giving the right to buy company shares at a set price within a specific period.

Exercise (of options): The act of using stock options to purchase shares at the predetermined price.

Open market transaction: Buying or selling securities directly on a public exchange, not through private arrangements.

Direct ownership: Shares held personally by an individual, not through trusts or other entities.

Indirect entities: Organizations or accounts, such as trusts or funds, that hold shares on behalf of an individual.

Disposition: The act of selling or otherwise transferring ownership of an asset.

Weighted average price: The average price of shares sold, weighted by the number of shares at each price.

Form 4: A required SEC filing disclosing insider trades by company officers, directors, or major shareholders.

Option exercise capacity: The number of shares available for sale due to the recent exercise of stock options.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.

Discretionary sale: A voluntary sale of securities, not required by contract or regulation.

Insider trading: Buying or selling a company’s securities by its executives, directors, or significant shareholders.

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 971%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 196% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 7, 2026.

Lawrence Rothman, CFA has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.