Evolv Technologies Appoints Chris Kutsor As Chief Financial Officer

(RTTNews) - Security technology company Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (EVLV) announced Wednesday the appointment of Chris Kutsor as Chief Financial Officer. The appointment will be effective one business day following the filing of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

Kutsor is a highly accomplished public company chief financial officer and a proven leader in driving financial strategy and operational excellence for high-growth technology companies.

Kutsor, 51, joins Evolv after leading the sale of publicly listed Kin + Carta Plc, a software engineering digital consultancy with 1,800 employees in seven countries, to a private equity (PE) firm in 2024.

Kutsor most recently served as Chief Financial Officer of Kin + Carta from 2019 through May 2024, and Chief Operating Officer also in 2022. He was also a member of the Board of Directors of Kin + Carta.

Before joining Kin + Carta, Kutsor spent nearly 25 years at Motorola Solutions in various senior finance roles. His most senior positions included leading investor relations, financial management of a $2 billion global business unit, supporting strategic sales teams, and managing venture capital investments.

