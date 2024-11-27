Evolv resolution with FTC a net positive, says Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald says Evolv’s (EVLV) resolution with the Federal Trade Commission is a net positive for the business. There is no monetary penalty charged to the business, and the customers that have the choice to terminate contracts make up just over 4% of total annual recurring revenue, which is growing 63.5% year-over-year as of Q2, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Cantor recognizes that recent inquisitions into the business from regulatory authorities, accounting errors, and management turnover “have soured this story for a lot of investors.” However, it still believes in the long-term thesis for Evolv. The firm is not rated on the shares.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.