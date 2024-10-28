News & Insights

Stocks
EVLV

Evolv price target lowered to $2.75 from $3.50 at Lake Street

October 28, 2024 — 09:05 am EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Lake Street analyst Eric Martinuzzi lowered the firm’s price target on Evolv (EVLV) to $2.75 from $3.50 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares after Evolv announced on Friday that it will restate financials going back to the second quarter of 2022 due to premature recognition of revenue and will delay the filing of its third quarter results. While “disappointed by the news,” which heightens Evolv’s risk profile, the firm believes the company will be able to eventually get its financial statements corrected, the analyst tells investors.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-movingbreaking financial news Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on EVLV:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

EVLV

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.