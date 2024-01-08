Evolution Petroleum (EPM) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

Evolution Petroleum (EPM) closed the most recent trading day at $5.65, moving -1.4% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.41%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.58%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 2.2%.

Heading into today, shares of the oil and gas company had lost 5.91% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 3.47% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.9% in that time.

The upcoming earnings release of Evolution Petroleum will be of great interest to investors. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.12, signifying a 58.62% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $23.54 million, indicating a 30.12% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $0.42 per share and a revenue of $92.65 million, demonstrating changes of -58.42% and -39.19%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Evolution Petroleum. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.49% lower within the past month. Evolution Petroleum presently features a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

From a valuation perspective, Evolution Petroleum is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 13.81. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 7.11 of its industry.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 240, positioning it in the bottom 5% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

