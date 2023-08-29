Evolution Petroleum (EPM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Evolution Petroleum (EPM) closed at $8.45 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.97% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.45%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.85%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.74%.

Coming into today, shares of the oil and gas company had lost 7.71% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 1.95%, while the S&P 500 lost 3.08%.

Evolution Petroleum will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be September 12, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Evolution Petroleum to post earnings of $0.06 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 86.36%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $21.65 million, down 48.49% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Evolution Petroleum. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Evolution Petroleum is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Investors should also note Evolution Petroleum's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 7.98. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 9.54, so we one might conclude that Evolution Petroleum is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 204, which puts it in the bottom 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, Inc. (EPM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

