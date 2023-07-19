Evolution Petroleum (EPM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Evolution Petroleum (EPM) closed at $8.30 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.72% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.24%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.31%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 7.84%.

Coming into today, shares of the oil and gas company had gained 5.82% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 0.78%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.39%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Evolution Petroleum as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Evolution Petroleum is projected to report earnings of $0.06 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 86.36%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $21.65 million, down 48.49% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Evolution Petroleum. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.86% higher. Evolution Petroleum is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note Evolution Petroleum's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 7.74. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.16.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 225, putting it in the bottom 11% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow EPM in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, Inc. (EPM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

