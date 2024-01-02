Evolution Petroleum (EPM) Stock Moves -0.34%: What You Should Know

Evolution Petroleum (EPM) ended the recent trading session at $5.79, demonstrating a -0.34% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.57% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.07%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.64%.

The the stock of oil and gas company has fallen by 3.01% in the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 0.24% and the S&P 500's gain of 4%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Evolution Petroleum in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.12, reflecting a 58.62% decrease from the same quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $23.54 million, reflecting a 30.12% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $0.42 per share and a revenue of $92.65 million, indicating changes of -58.42% and -27.91%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Evolution Petroleum. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 3.49% decrease. As of now, Evolution Petroleum holds a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In the context of valuation, Evolution Petroleum is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 14. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 7.17 for its industry.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 237, finds itself in the bottom 6% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

