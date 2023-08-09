Evolution Petroleum (EPM) Stock Moves -0.1%: What You Should Know

Evolution Petroleum (EPM) closed at $9.76 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.1% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.7%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.54%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.17%.

Heading into today, shares of the oil and gas company had gained 21.82% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 6.07% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.35% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Evolution Petroleum as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Evolution Petroleum to post earnings of $0.06 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 86.36%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $21.65 million, down 48.49% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Evolution Petroleum should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.86% higher. Evolution Petroleum is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Evolution Petroleum has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.05 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 9.46, so we one might conclude that Evolution Petroleum is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 216, putting it in the bottom 15% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

