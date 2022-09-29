Evolution Petroleum (EPM) Stock Moves -0.14%: What You Should Know

Evolution Petroleum (EPM) closed the most recent trading day at $6.91, moving -0.14% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.11%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.54%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.3%.

Coming into today, shares of the oil and gas company had lost 0.29% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector lost 11.61%, while the S&P 500 lost 8.19%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Evolution Petroleum as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Evolution Petroleum to post earnings of $0.38 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 137.5%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $37.13 million, up 96.64% from the year-ago period.

EPM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.37 per share and revenue of $140.23 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +42.71% and +28.74%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Evolution Petroleum. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.52% lower. Evolution Petroleum is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Evolution Petroleum is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 5.05. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 4.5.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 28, which puts it in the top 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow EPM in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.



