Evolution Petroleum (EPM) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

In the latest trading session, Evolution Petroleum (EPM) closed at $5.76, marking a -1.37% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.29%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.25%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.43%.

Coming into today, shares of the oil and gas company had lost 1.52% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector lost 5.56%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.08%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Evolution Petroleum in its upcoming release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.13, down 55.17% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $24.84 million, down 26.26% from the year-ago period.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $0.44 per share and revenue of $98 million, indicating changes of -56.44% and -23.74%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Evolution Petroleum. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 4.82% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Right now, Evolution Petroleum possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Evolution Petroleum is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 13.43. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 7.45, so one might conclude that Evolution Petroleum is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 251, finds itself in the bottom 1% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

