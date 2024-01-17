Evolution Petroleum (EPM) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know

In the latest trading session, Evolution Petroleum (EPM) closed at $5.74, marking a -1.88% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.56% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.25%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.59%.

Shares of the oil and gas company have depreciated by 3.47% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 2.83% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.2%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Evolution Petroleum in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.13, marking a 55.17% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $24.84 million, indicating a 26.26% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $0.44 per share and revenue of $98 million, indicating changes of -56.44% and -23.74%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Evolution Petroleum should also be noted by investors. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.82% higher. Evolution Petroleum is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at valuation, Evolution Petroleum is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 13.45. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.39.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 251, putting it in the bottom 1% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, Inc. (EPM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

