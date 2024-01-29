Evolution Petroleum (EPM) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

In the latest trading session, Evolution Petroleum (EPM) closed at $5.75, marking a +1.41% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.76%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.59%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.12%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the oil and gas company had lost 2.41% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 2.82% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 2.5% in that time.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Evolution Petroleum in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.13, marking a 55.17% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $24.84 million, reflecting a 26.26% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $0.44 per share and a revenue of $98 million, indicating changes of -56.44% and -23.74%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Evolution Petroleum. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 4.82% higher. Evolution Petroleum is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Evolution Petroleum is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 13.03. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 8.42.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 249, this industry ranks in the bottom 2% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Zacks Investment Research

