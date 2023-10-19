Evolution Petroleum (EPM) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts

Evolution Petroleum (EPM) closed the most recent trading day at $6.49, moving +0.78% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.85%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.75%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.96%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the oil and gas company had lost 7.6% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 0.48% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.02% in that time.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Evolution Petroleum in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect Evolution Petroleum to post earnings of $0.07 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 76.67%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $21.63 million, down 45.67% from the prior-year quarter.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $0.53 per share and a revenue of $96.55 million, signifying shifts of -47.52% and -24.87%, respectively, from the last year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Evolution Petroleum. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Evolution Petroleum is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Digging into valuation, Evolution Petroleum currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.27. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 9.91 for its industry.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 14, placing it within the top 6% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

