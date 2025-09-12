Evolution Petroleum (EPM) Q4 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

Wall Street analysts expect Evolution Petroleum (EPM) to post quarterly earnings of $0.02 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 33.3%. Revenues are expected to be $21.15 million, down 0.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Evolution Petroleum metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts expect 'Total Oil and gas production per day' to come in at 7120 barrels of oil equivalent per day. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 7209 barrels of oil equivalent per day in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Average sales price - Natural gas liquids' will reach $23.57 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $29.08 .

The average prediction of analysts places 'Average sales price - Crude oil' at $59.79 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $76.49 .

Over the past month, Evolution Petroleum shares have recorded returns of +4.4% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.4% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), EPM will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the coming year. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +112%, +171%, +209% and +232%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, Inc. (EPM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.