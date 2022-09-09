Evolution Petroleum (EPM) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Evolution Petroleum (EPM) closed at $6.64 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.84% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.53% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.19%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.14%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the oil and gas company had lost 0.46% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 3.93% and was narrower than the S&P 500's loss of 3.1% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Evolution Petroleum as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be September 13, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Evolution Petroleum to post earnings of $0.41 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 485.71%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $38.18 million, up 178.69% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Evolution Petroleum. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Evolution Petroleum is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Evolution Petroleum is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 4.59. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 5.06.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 48, putting it in the top 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.