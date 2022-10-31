Evolution Petroleum (EPM) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Evolution Petroleum (EPM) closed the most recent trading day at $7.89, moving +1.41% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.75%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.39%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.13%.

Heading into today, shares of the oil and gas company had gained 11.78% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 16.47% and outpacing the S&P 500's gain of 4.98% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Evolution Petroleum as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Evolution Petroleum is projected to report earnings of $0.38 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 137.5%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $37.13 million, up 96.64% from the year-ago period.

EPM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.37 per share and revenue of $140.23 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +42.71% and +28.74%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Evolution Petroleum. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Evolution Petroleum is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note Evolution Petroleum's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 5.68. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 5.43, which means Evolution Petroleum is trading at a premium to the group.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 51, which puts it in the top 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.



7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.8% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention. See them now >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Evolution Petroleum Corporation, Inc. (EPM): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.