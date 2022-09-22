Evolution Petroleum (EPM) Flat As Market Sinks: What You Should Know

Evolution Petroleum (EPM) closed at $7.70 in the latest trading session, marking no change from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.84% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.36%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.18%.

Coming into today, shares of the oil and gas company had lost 1.28% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector lost 4.09%, while the S&P 500 lost 10.24%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Evolution Petroleum as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.38, up 137.5% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $37.13 million, up 96.64% from the prior-year quarter.

EPM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.37 per share and revenue of $140.23 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +42.71% and +28.74%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Evolution Petroleum. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.52% lower. Evolution Petroleum is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Evolution Petroleum is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 5.62. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 4.9, which means Evolution Petroleum is trading at a premium to the group.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 42, which puts it in the top 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.