Evolution Petroleum (EPM) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Evolution Petroleum (EPM) ended the recent trading session at $6.25, demonstrating no swing from the preceding day's closing price. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.11%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.11%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.23%.

The oil and gas company's shares have seen an increase of 5.93% over the last month, not keeping up with the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 8.5% and outstripping the S&P 500's gain of 1.5%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Evolution Petroleum in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.04, marking a 90.48% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $21.84 million, reflecting a 40.78% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $0.21 per share and a revenue of $88.68 million, demonstrating changes of -79.21% and -31%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Evolution Petroleum. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Currently, Evolution Petroleum is carrying a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Digging into valuation, Evolution Petroleum currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 30.49. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 11.55, which means Evolution Petroleum is trading at a premium to the group.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 213, placing it within the bottom 16% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, Inc. (EPM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.