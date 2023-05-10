Evolution Petroleum (EPM) Declares $0.12 Dividend

Evolution Petroleum said on May 9, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share ($0.48 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.12 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 14, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 15, 2023 will receive the payment on June 30, 2023.

At the current share price of $7.10 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 6.76%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 5.72%, the lowest has been 2.76%, and the highest has been 16.60%. The standard deviation of yields is 2.31 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.45 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.32. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 3.80%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 183 funds or institutions reporting positions in Evolution Petroleum. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 4.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EPM is 0.23%, an increase of 12.33%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.27% to 23,681K shares. The put/call ratio of EPM is 0.75, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 47.25% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Evolution Petroleum is 10.46. The forecasts range from a low of 9.60 to a high of $11.55. The average price target represents an increase of 47.25% from its latest reported closing price of 7.10.

The projected annual revenue for Evolution Petroleum is 138MM, a decrease of 9.14%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.93.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wasatch Advisors holds 1,725K shares representing 5.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,051K shares, representing a decrease of 18.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EPM by 11.59% over the last quarter.

WealthTrust Axiom holds 1,674K shares representing 5.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,667K shares, representing an increase of 0.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EPM by 81,969.38% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 1,660K shares representing 5.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,707K shares, representing a decrease of 2.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EPM by 2.02% over the last quarter.

River Road Asset Management holds 1,203K shares representing 3.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,183K shares, representing an increase of 1.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EPM by 15.47% over the last quarter.

Deprince Race & Zollo holds 868K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 873K shares, representing a decrease of 0.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EPM by 3.24% over the last quarter.

Evolution Petroleum Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Evolution Petroleum Corporation is an oil and gas company focused on delivering a sustainable dividend yield to its shareholders through the ownership, management, and development of producing oil and gas properties onshore in the United States. The Company's long-term goal is to build a diversified portfolio of oil and gas assets primarily through acquisition, while seeking opportunities to maintain and increase production through selective development, production enhancement and other exploitation efforts on its properties. Its largest assets are its interest in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field and its interest in a secondary recovery project in Wyoming's Hamilton Dome field.

